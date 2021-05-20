newsbreak-logo
Stocks

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 18 hours ago

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) shares increased by 5.28% to $3.55 during Thursday's

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 5.28% to $3.55 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 89.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares rose 3.77% to $76.71. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 992.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 2.03% to $2.68. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock moved upwards by 2.03% to $66.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 90.2K, which is 13.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares rose 1.75% to $77.17. The current volume of 75.3K shares is 18.72% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock increased by 1.57% to $66.5. The current volume of 41.4K shares is 16.01% of Palomar Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock decreased by 3.24% to $4.19 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 45.2K shares is 22.93% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
  • Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares declined by 3.05% to $5.42. Citizens's stock is trading at a volume of 28.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $269.7 million.
  • Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock decreased by 2.64% to $29.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 44.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) stock fell 2.37% to $48.16. Brighthouse Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 150.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock declined by 2.27% to $68.05. Lincoln National's stock is trading at a volume of 500.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 billion.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) stock decreased by 2.15% to $55.2. The current volume of 20.9K shares is 13.8% of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
