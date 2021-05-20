Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) shares increased by 5.28% to $3.55 during Thursday's

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 5.28% to $3.55 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 89.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NYSE:LMND) shares rose 3.77% to $76.71. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 992.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:CNFR) stock moved upwards by 2.03% to $2.68. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) stock moved upwards by 2.03% to $66.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 90.2K, which is 13.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:TRUP) shares rose 1.75% to $77.17. The current volume of 75.3K shares is 18.72% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:PLMR) stock increased by 1.57% to $66.5. The current volume of 41.4K shares is 16.01% of Palomar Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Losers