Kearney, NE

Crane River Theater Presents: "Every Brilliant Thing"

By KHGI Good Life
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCrane River Theater Presents: "Every Brilliant Thing" Tickets : www.cranerivertheater.org OR Call: 308-627-5796. A kid makes a list for his mom. A list of everything worth living for in the world. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction cranes. 6. Me. He needs her to read the list so she doesn’t try to leave the world again. As the kid grows up and experiences more life, more love, and more loss, his list gets longer and more vital with each addition. Every Brilliant Thing is sad, but it is also gloriously funny and exceptionally warm. It’s a show that spells out a little of what depression can do to people, but it also highlights the irrepressible resilience of the human spirit and the capacity to find delight in the everyday. Presented at The Village in downtown Kearney, Every Brilliant Thing is a must-see for audiences of all ages.

