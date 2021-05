Bursting with senior talent, the girls varsity lacrosse team has jumped to the top of the Midland Wachusett A League. With three consecutive wins, the girls are tied for first place with Algonquin Regional High School, which they’ll play next week, May 18, at home. The girls tennis players and boys and girls track teams also got off to a solid start, winning their first matchups handily. A contingent of rowers will be headed to Saratoga Springs, New York, this weekend for their first regatta of the season.