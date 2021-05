Marshaling has been a crucial part of motorsport since its inception. We’ve always needed folks available to wave some flags and let drivers know what’s happening on the track, like if they need to slow down for a hazard or if they’re just going too damn slow. But Formula One, always ahead of the curve, has something better: an electronic marshaling system that immediately conveys information from a marshaling stand to race control to drivers. And today, we’re going to dive into how it works.