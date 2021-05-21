newsbreak-logo
US seizes tigers, lions from 'Tiger King' park

AFP
AFP
 1 hour ago
Joe Exotic captured the imagination of Netflix watchers as the star of the true-crime documentary "Tiger King" /Netflix US/AFP/File

The US Justice Department said Thursday that it had seized 68 lions, tigers and lion-tiger hybrids as well as a jaguar from the former animal park of Joe Exotic, the star of the Netflix hit "Tiger King."

Justice Department officials on Monday raided the Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma for ongoing Endangered Species Act violations.

They said the current operators of the park, Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, had repeatedly violated laws requiring appropriate care for animals and had not complied with an order to hire a qualified veterinarian.

"This seizure should send a clear message that the Justice Department takes alleged harm to captive-bred animals protected under the Endangered Species Act very seriously," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean Williams.

In an affidavit filed in US District Court in Oklahoma, a US Fish and Wildlife Service special agent described the park as actively breeding large cats without adequate care and without reporting the litters of baby cats as required.

"The animals will be at great risk of further harm and harassment in violation of the ESA if they are not seized by the United States," the affidavit said.

The Lowes, who were also featured in "Tiger King,"  took over the big cats park of Joe Exotic -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- in 2016 after the flamboyant businessman ran into financial and legal trouble.

Maldonado-Passage was arrested in 2018 and convicted a year later for trying to have a rival big cats park owner, Carole Baskin, murdered. He is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence.

AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is offering $5,000 reward to help find missing tiger in Houston... as search enters FIFTH day

Tiger King star Carole Baskin wants to help locate the missing tiger currently roaming the Houston area. The 59-year-old reality television star's Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, is offering a $5,000 reward 'to the person responsible for the immediate, safe hand over of India the Tiger to a sanctuary that is accredited by the Global Federation of Sanctuaries.'
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Tiger King star offers $5,000 reward for missing tiger

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin is offering a $5,000 reward for finding a tiger that went missing in Houston. An attorney for the man last seen with the animal says it’s a nine-month-old male Bengal Tiger named India. Officials don’t think he’s roaming the streets and they...
Petswtxl.com

'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin is getting into cryptocurrency

"Tiger King's" Carole Baskin is getting into cryptocurrency. According to the Big Cat Rescue founder, she is launching $CAT, a new digital fan token for supporters of her rescue. The NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, will be arriving in the coming weeks. According to the website, you'll be able to use...
PetsComicBook

Tiger King Star Jeff Lowe Gets Animals Taken Away By Law Enforcement

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe is in trouble with law enforcement again and they’ve come to collect his animals. Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma got a visit from officers with a search and seizure warrant according to TMZ. Lowe says that his constitutional rights are being violated with these actions. However, that warrant says that the animal were under the protection of the Endangered Species Act. A federal judge issued the document as certified by the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The Tiger King star sent TMZ video of his liligers being carted away, which he argues isn’t protected by that legislation. (For those unaware, a liliger is the product of a union between a male lion and a female tiger…)
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic accepts Carole Baskin's offer to help him get out of prison

Joe Exotic is turning to an unlikely source to help him get out of prison — his rival and Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin. Joe and Carole’s feud was the subject of the immensely popular Netflix documentary series "Tiger King." He is currently two years into a 22-year prison sentence stemming from a failed murder-for-hire plot against Baskin. Now, he’s taking her and her husband, Howard, up on an offer to support his early release.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Tiger faces off with armed man as wild cat roams streets of Houston

A tiger has been seen walking around the city of Houston in Texas. The wild cat was filmed lounging in someone’s front garden, leading a concerned neighbour to call the local authorities. The caller said that residents were “starting to show up with guns,” according to local police, who also said the complainer reported the tiger was staring at people.A video posted on Twitter showed a man pointing a gun at the big cat who walked towards him. No shots were ultimately fired in the 40-second footage. The police stated that the caller said the tiger “had a collar around...
Florida StatePosted by
Josie Klakström

Infamous Attorney Investigating Tiger King Disappearance

24 years after Don Lewis’ disappearance, Alex Spiro is now on the case. Don Lewis married Carole in 1991.Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Carole Baskin had been married to Don Lewis for just six years when the millionaire went missing in the late ‘90s. Back then, Don was flying back and forth from Florida to Costa Rica to shuttle exotic cats and to have multiple affairs. At the time, police believed he’d crashed into the sea, as no craft or body was ever recovered.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Animal Races Are Anything But Entertaining — and Why They Need to Stop

Different forms of animal racing have occurred around the world for centuries. Like so many other exploitative industries, the world of animal racing can be lucrative — especially the world of horse racing, where winners are highly valued and then bred for profit. It’s a common misconception that racing animals...
AnimalsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and existing segments of the border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats north...
AnimalsWKRC

Missing tiger roaming city found safe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A 9-month-old tiger missing for nearly a week has been found safe. The big cat, named India, is being held at the city's animal shelter. Authorities say it appears unharmed. The tiger's owner notified the shelter that she wanted to turn it in. The shelter...
WildlifePosted by
Beach Radio

Andromache the Great White Has Returned To Jersey Waters

Well, not a bunch of them. Just one. This one's name in Andromache and, according to NJ.com, she's no stranger to the Jersey Shore. Apparently, she's been "pinging" along the coast for quite some time. "Pinging" is what researchers refer to as what happens when the tracker they've placed on sharks starts to go off, thereby alerting them that they're nearby. They're able to get readings from the tracker when their position can be determined as the dorsal fin that holds the device gets picked up by a satellite and then transmitted back down to Earth. Andromache's last ping in our waters was back in October of 2020.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Idaho seeks to kill more than 1,000 wolves as scientists urge Biden to restore animals’ endangered status

In an ongoing conflict between conservationists, hunters, and the agricultural sector, scientists are urging the Biden administration to restore legal protections for grey wolves, arguing that their removal earlier this year was premature.They also argue that states are allowing too many animals to be killed, as Idaho approves legislation that would see 90 per cent of the 1,500 wolves in the state exterminated by private contractors.The US Fish and Wildlife Service removed wolves from the endangered species list for most of the country in January in the final days of the Trump administration, in a move that Joe Biden ordered...