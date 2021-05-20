newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Panic, pity and anger in Spain's Ceuta over migrant wave

By Hazel Ward and Noemi Gragera, Antonio Sempere, FADEL SENNA, FADEL SENNA, Antonio Sempere, Noemi GRAGERA, Noemi GRAGERA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bS2O_0a5nBRlw00
Migrant minors eat apples while they wait to be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 19 /AFP

When she first heard that thousands of people were flooding across the border from Morocco into Spain's Ceuta enclave, Gloria Nisrin admits she panicked.

"To be honest I was a bit scared because some people were saying they wanted to remove the (Spanish) settlers from Ceuta," said this 38-year-old resident of the tiny Spanish territory in North Africa that is also claimed by Morocco.

"But when I saw them taking off their wet clothes and walking through the streets in their underwear, some of us gave them clothes," she said.

"I just couldn't see them like that, walking around with their feet all damaged from going barefoot."

When an unprecedented 8,000 people crossed from Morocco into Ceuta earlier this week, the images made global headlines but sparked fear in this enclave of 84,000 people, where many shops and bars closed for fear of looting.

"It caused a real sense of panic, particularly among women and children who didn't dare go out because they were afraid," said a 70-year-old pensioner who did not want to give his name.

"Businesses closed as well because these people came empty-handed -- they need somewhere to go to the toilet, they need food, toiletries, everything, so they were afraid they would come and rob them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27eKl5_0a5nBRlw00
Most of the migrants who arrived in Ceuta were young men and teenagers seeking to escape poverty /AFP

Most of the arrivals were young men and teenagers, who swam to the beaches of Ceuta to find work and escape the grinding poverty, unemployment and hunger back home in Morocco which has been worsened by the Covid pandemic.

Penniless but euphoric, the crowds surged into Ceuta fanning out across the city before Spain ramped up security, deploying troops along the beach and sending thousands of them back.

- Fear of Covid infections -

Although the Spanish government says 6,000 have been sent back, another 2,000 or so remain inside the enclave, among them 800 minors, official figures suggest.

By Thursday morning, countless groups of youngsters could still be seen aimlessly wandering the streets of Ceuta, many clutching plastic bags of food or blankets handed out by good samaritans or NGOs, which also provided face masks.

"I was afraid because there were all these poor creatures running through the streets, they didn't know where they were going, they were just trying to get away from the police," said Rafaela Callejas, a housewife in her 50s.

"I wasn't scared that they would do anything.. but because there's a global virus that has killed a lot of people," she told AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddPQk_0a5nBRlw00
Some 2,000 migrants remain in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, among them 800 minors, authorities say /AFP

On Wednesday evening, a handful of Red Cross medics wearing full protective gear could be seen carrying out Covid tests on scores of minors at a long trestle table outside a warehouse complex by the border.

But others who had entered the city in the initial wave were not tested and although most had masks, many weren't wearing them, or had them pulled down.

"Put your mask on!" snapped an elderly man in Spanish as he walked past two youngsters with their masks under their chin.

- 'They'll start stealing' -

Although some appeared moved by their plight, offering food or clothes, or handing out small change, others were angered by their presence in the city, predicting that the situation could quickly turn nasty.

"They're just wandering around the city and as the days go by, crime is going to increase," said Luis Duenas, a 39-year-old local businessman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1e0L_0a5nBRlw00
Some residents of Ceuta are angered by the presence of the migrants, warning that the situation could get nasty /AFP

"They need to eat and drink and (without money) they can't do that, so what are they doing to do? They'll start stealing," predicted this former soldier.

"So the city is going through a huge crisis and the problem is that we are helpless because the Spanish government doesn't give us any help," he said, pointing the finger at the government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

He said Spain's two tiny enclaves, Ceuta and Melilla, both of which are perched on the northern coast of Africa, had been abandoned by the government, describing them as "the forgotten cities".

"They throw us a bit of money from time to time, but when they have to take real action, they never do."

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceuta#Poverty#Pity#Panic#Morocco#Spanish#Covid#Red Cross#Socialist#Migrant Minors#Sparked Fear#Melilla#People#Looting#Authorities#North Africa#Walking#Troops#Clothes#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Immigrationspectrumlocalnews.com

Around 1,000 Moroccan migrants cross into Spanish territory

MADRID (AP) — Around 1,000 Moroccans, 300 of whom are presumed to be minors, crossed into a Spanish northern African enclave on Monday, authorities said. A spokesman with the Spanish government’s delegation in Ceuta said that the Moroccans swam or boarded inflatable boats to get around breakwaters that go several meters into the Mediterranean Sea from the land border with Morocco.
ImmigrationPosted by
IBTimes

Record 2,700 Migrants Reach Spain's Ceuta Enclave In One Day

At least 2,700 migrants, some 1,000 of them minors, reached Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on Monday, Spanish officials said, a record in a single day. A spokesman for the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta said the numbers arriving Monday were unprecedented, adding that the migrants had reached the enclave by swimming or walking at low tide from beaches in neighbouring Morocco.
ImmigrationPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

African migrants fight 'slave-like' conditions in Italy

Some 13,000 migrants, mainly from Africa, have landed in Italy so far this year — three times the number from the same period in 2020. The struggle for migrants doesn't end when they reach European shores. Senior Producer Adam Raney reports from southern Italy on how migrant farmworkers are fighting for visibility and better working conditions amid the pandemic.
Worldtheglobepost.com

Over 1,400 Migrants Land on Italy’s Lampedusa Island

More than 1,400 migrants arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa on the weekend, media reports said Sunday. The mass landings sparked calls from far-right politicians for action to stem the flow, amid fresh moves by Italian authorities against the rescue boats who operate in the central Mediterranean. Some 15...
ImmigrationPosted by
Newsweek

The Italian Government and the Migration Crisis | Opinion

Three and a half years after Italian officials launched an aggressive campaign against humanitarian search and rescue efforts off their southern coast, Italian magistrates have finally leveled criminal charges on the NGOs and individuals it targeted for saving lives at sea. As we are now learning, the case's extensive investigation documents also inadvertently include details of Italian officials knowingly leaving migrants to die at sea, and wiretapping humanitarians' conversations with lawyers and journalists—flagrant violations of international and domestic law.
EuropeTelegraph

Baby-faced student who became Spain's most notorious gatecrasher goes on trial for posing as Royal envoy

A Spanish con artist who became Spain's most notorious gatecrasher has gone on trial in Madrid for posing as a royal envoy. Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, a national celebrity, went on trial in Madrid on Tuesday accused of usurping a public servant, falsifying documents and bribery for a stunt he pulled as a 20-year-old student in 2014, when he is accused of posing as an aide to Spain’s royal household.
ImmigrationLas Vegas Herald

750 African migrants brought to Italy after rescue at sea

Some 750 African migrants were heading to Italian ports on Saturday after being taken from ships on the Mediterranean Sea. One group was to be disembarked at a Sicilian port with 236 people, while Italian coast guard and border police brought 532 others to a small Italian island. A rescue...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'My boys would be forced to join a gang - I don't want to think what could happen to my 10-year-old daughter.' Honduran mother who crossed the Rio Grande with her four kids says she would do the miserable 18-day trek over again

A Honduran women and her four kids who illegally crossed the Rio Grande into Texas last March and is now living in the United States speaks out for the first time about her journey to freedom and hopefully eventually citizenship. In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com Tania Molina, 38, who...
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Handcuffed, detained, denied medicine: EU citizens’ UK border ordeals

Alarming stories have emerged of EU citizens being handcuffed at British airports, made to sleep in parked vans or prevented from accessing medication after being denied entry into the country under Brexit rules. Ana Silvestre, 20, an Italian and Brazilian dual national, was refused entry at Luton airport on 8...
Public Healthgodsavethepoints.com

Italy ‘Quarantine Free’ For Americans? Yep, Kinda!

Visitors from outside of Europe are eagerly awaiting further news on the EU’s plans to reopen tourism and welcome travelers from abroad back again, which are expected by early June. But already, possibilities exist for visitors desperate to return, and now Italy is in the mix too. Greece went first,...
Minoritiesnationalgeographic.com

Hawai'i is not the multicultural paradise some say it is

The islands still struggle with the legacy of colonialism and the divisions intentionally sown between ethnic groups. To outsiders, Hawai‘i might seem like the epitome of a post-racial society. For decades, scholars, writers, and tourism boosters have portrayed the islands that way—as a “racial utopia” where Native Hawaiians and Asians live harmoniously alongside white people, with the largely non-white population serving as the antidote to racism.
ImmigrationThe Guardian

‘A special day’: how a Glasgow community halted immigration raid

It was just after 9am on Thursday and he was finishing breakfast when the callout came. Kenmure Street’s “Van Man” – the activist who spent nearly eight hours squeezed underneath an immigration enforcement van to prevent the detention of two men on Glasgow’s southside – was on his bike in minutes.