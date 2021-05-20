Problems At Yalla Group
The following is an excerpt from The Bear Cave. It is republished with permission. Yalla Group (NYSE: YALA) $2.45 billion is an audio-based social network sometimes called "the Clubhouse of the Middle East." Yalla makes money when users buy virtual stickers as gifts for other participants. The company recently faced fraud allegations, which appear substantiated but have not received proper attention from Wall Street. If the fraud allegations are true, Yalla could join the long list of US-listed Chinese companies that have imploded after misstating investor metrics.