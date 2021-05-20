newsbreak-logo
Colleges

The Tenure Denial of Nikole Hannah-Jones Is Craven and Dangerous

By Silke-Maria Weineck
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHe news that the University of North Carolina will not offer Nikole Hannah-Jones a tenured position after all surprised no one who knows today’s Republicans in general and the governors and trustees within the UNC system in particular. As a group, they are craven and ignorant in equal measure, and their ears perk up whenever the dog whistle blows. But even in light of their long history of indefensible decisions, this one stands out. The woman has a Pulitzer Prize and a MacArthur grant, and she spearheaded what is probably the most effective public-history effort in the history of the country, “The 1619 Project.” “Tenurable” doesn’t begin to cover it.

