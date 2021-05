If it's spring, it's also morel season. The prized mushrooms, with their distinctive, honey-combed caps, are the fruiting bodies of the Morchella genus of fungi. They are one of the most sought-after and expensive foods in the world. You might be wondering why they have such a hefty price tag and what makes them so desirable. Here, we're sharing exactly why the mushrooms are so coveted, how to distinguish the fungi from lookalikes, and the best ways to prepare them.