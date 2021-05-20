newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reston, VA

Kensington Senior Living partners with Insight Memory Care Center to introduce Kensington Day Club

By RestonNow.com Sponsor
restonnow.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kensington Reston is proud to partner with Insight Memory Care Center and introduce our early-stage engagement program on site at our community this summer for individuals who have mild cognitive impairment or who are in the early stages of dementia. This eight-week summer day club will be hosted in-person...

www.restonnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Maryland Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Reston, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Kensington, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Care#Community Engagement#Living Memory#Day Care#The Kensington Reston#The Kensington Day Club#Club Members#Program Activities#Cognitive Engagement#Virtual Programming#Recreational Activities#Social Engagement#Professional Staff#Today#Mild Cognitive Impairment#July#Early Stages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

The Kensington Falls Church Offering Virtual Discussion

The Kensington Falls Church is offering a virtual discussion on How to Have Enjoyable Conversations with Your Loved One Experiencing Dementia on Friday, May 14 from noon – 12:45 pm. This event is part of a three week series that explores the Positive Approach to Care with the Kensington’s Director...
Fairfax County, VAfcps.edu

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Ages 12 and Up; Register Online

FCPS is excited to share that we will be partnering with the Fairfax County Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for students (ages 12-18) at several high school locations. Vaccine events will take place:. Tuesday, May 25, Bryant High School, 2709 Popkins Lane, Alexandria, 22306. Wednesday, May 26, Langley...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Cookies & dreams

On a Wednesday morning in March, workers dressed in white button-down bakers shirts, aprons and chef coats are scraping cake batter from bowls, kneading bread on floured tables and placing dough on baking sheets. The air is filled with sweet smells that intensify every time the oven opens. “Hot rack!”...
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

Maryland Peace of Mind: The mental health effects of the Pandemic

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and WBAL-TV has launched a major public awareness campaign called "Maryland Peace of Mind," which is aimed at helping us normalize conversations around mental health. We welcome Dr. Jill Rachbeisel, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, to talk about mental health effects of the pandemic.
Kensington, MDmocoshow.com

Outdoor Storywalk Event in Kensington Spotlights Cicada Season

Outdoor Storywalk Event in Kensington Spotlights Cicada Season. The Noyes Children’s Library Foundation is bringing another of their StoryWalk adventures to Kensington beginning this Saturday. Details from Noyes below:. Families are invited to read Cecily Cicada by Kita Helmetag Murdock and Patsy Helmetag, on posted signs as they stroll through...
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Hosts Safe Routes to School Virtual ‘Safety Week’ Event for Elementary and Middle School Students May 17-21

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Safe Routes to Schools program and Montgomery County Public Schools will host a “Virtual Safety Week” online event that will run from Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21. The free event is for elementary and middle school students and their families. It will emphasize the importance of transportation safety while traveling throughout the community using all forms of travel.
Fairfax, VAInside Nova

Fairfax foster parents of year lauded

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Scott and Marie Kokotajlo have been named by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments as the 2021 Foster Parents of the Year for Fairfax County. The couple was honored for serving as foster parents...
Reston, VArestonnow.com

Open houses in Reston this weekend

If you’re in the market to buy a house, you’ve got options. According to Homesnap, there are 163 homes currently for sale in Reston — 95 condos, 31 detached homes and 37 townhomes. Additionally, as of May 9, there have been 61 new listings in the past four weeks. This...