LOS ANGELES - It’s another landmark day in American Soccer History Sunday on FOX, as FC Cincinnati debuts their brand-new TQL Stadium against David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Fittingly enough for the Queen City of Ohio, its stadium might be the shiniest jewel in the MLS stadium crown: $250 million to build, seating 26,000, with any number of gorgeous-looking details—including a marvelous LED-light display running on the stadium’s exterior. It’s just part of the remarkable investment Cincinnati has made in MLS, including new Brazilian forward Brenner, who is one of the most expensive player acquisitions in league history.