SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people have been arrested and one is charged with multiple felonies following a large fight at the Kalahari resort water park Monday evening. Witnesses told Erie County Sheriff's deputies the incident began when someone cut in line for the park's surf ride, and video viewed by authorities and by 3News shows a major scuffle break out. One woman, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Cabay of Flint, Michigan, could be seen throwing several punches an unidentified man before he picked her up and threw her to the ground, causing her to briefly lose consciousness and begin bleeding from her head.