newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose: Gov. Newsom fast-tracks housing, economic projects with new bill

By Lloyd Alaban
Posted by 
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 20 hours ago

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and local labor leaders Thursday in downtown San Jose to sign legislation to fast-track affordable housing developments.

The legislation, Senate Bill 7 , will allow cities and developers to move affordable housing projects quicker through an environmental review process, often a long procedure fraught with red tape. SB 7, co-authored by State Senator Dave Cortese and Senate President Pro Tem Toni G. Atkins, will allow zoning changes for denser housing and expedites the environmental review process.

“This bill represents the best of California,” Newsom said. “We need to recognize that we need to do more and do better to curry these kinds of investments.”

SB 7 passed in the State Senate in March and in the Assembly on May 10. Newsom said he was eager to sign the bill “20 minutes” after the Assembly passed it.

The planned Google West project in downtown San Jose—the tech company’s massive 80-acre expansion into the core of San Jose—is expected to use provisions from the bill to build quickly. Google’s planned campus, which will face approval from the San Jose City Council on Tuesday, will include up to 4,000 housing units. Those units form part of the 13,519 units of housing presented in the surrounding Diridon Station Area Plan.

“This legislation, SB 7 … defeats many of the false narratives about California and our valley,” Liccardo said. “About California not being able to get red tape out of the way to make big things happen, to build the affordable housing we need.”

The effort will look to dig into the state and county’s housing crisis. Both Santa Clara County and San Jose have tried numerous ways to combat the housing crisis with affordable housing. Earlier this month, the county Board of Supervisors voted to allocate $350 million to build affordable housing and quickly-built housing for homeless people amid the pandemic . Meanwhile, San Jose has mulled solutions for its own affordable housing shortages, such as densifying single-family neighborhoods .

Cortese said he was proud to co-author the bill, which adds to Assembly Bill 900 , a previous 2011 bill that streamlined environmental requirements for housing projects that cost more than $100 million.

“This bill will build on the successes of AB 900 and tackle many of the greatest challenges we face as a state: climate change, our housing crisis, recovering from the current economic crisis brought on by the pandemic,” Cortese said. “All of those issues will be positively affected by SB 7.”

SB 7 will drop the project cost requirement to $15 million and also require that each housing project will provide at least 15% affordable housing.

Local labor advocates have long pushed for bypassing environmental analysis as the region’s housing prices continue to spiral upward and housing becomes less affordable for low-income and unhoused residents.

“California needs solutions to address economic inequality and the lack of affordable homes,” Jean Cohen, executive officer of the South Bay Labor Council , told San José Spotlight. “This legislation creates a clear pathway for increased housing production and good construction jobs.”

Officials said Thursday that the new Google development is expected to bring 5,700 prevailing wage construction jobs. The entire project is slated to bring some 20,000 new jobs to San Jose.

Kent Walker, Google’s senior vice president of global affairs, said the project will bring a “new chapter” in economic and equitable development.

“It will be one-of-a-kind,” Walker said of the project, adding he was “very excited” about SB 7. “The opportunities that come from more jobs, more housing, more space for small business will be a model, we hope, for communities around the state.”

Newsom approved $200 million in additional funding in October for Project Homekey, a program to house the homeless in interim housing centers. He praised three new emergency interim housing centers in San Jose that used the funds.

But one of the housing projects, praised by state and local leaders during the pandemic, is the site of wage theft and hazardous conditions , according to interviews and documents obtained by San José Spotlight, calling into question the efficacy of building some housing projects so quickly. Such housing projects aim to put people in homes in months rather than years, which both Newsom and Liccardo hope will become a model for future fast-track housing developments.

Contact Lloyd Alaban at lloyd@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @lloydalaban on Twitter.

The post San Jose: Gov. Newsom fast-tracks housing, economic projects with new bill appeared first on San José Spotlight .

San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#California Housing#San Jose State#State Senator#The State Senate#Assembly#Google West#The San Jose City Council#Ab 900#Unhoused#Twitter#Fast Tracks Housing#Gov Gavin Newsom#Quickly Built Housing#Downtown San Jose#Interim Housing Centers#Economic Projects#Legislation#Mayor#Senate President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Google
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal

Seventy-three percent of San Jose voters went all-in for more card room tables last November. But state officials say that increasing that number might be illegal. At the end of last year, San Jose voters overwhelmingly approved Measure H, which allows local casinos to increase the number of tables if they agreed to pay the... The post San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAMountain View Voice

VTA reform bill punted to next year

A legislative proposal to reform the governance structure at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will not advance this year after its author, Assembly member Marc Berman, opted to defer his bill to 2022. The bill from Berman, D-Menlo Park, would have reduced the size of the VTA board from...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateBuffalo News

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley advocates of Reid-Hillview Airport closure face opposition

Disagreements over the danger lead airplane fuel poses to East San Jose neighborhoods came to a head at a virtual forum about the closure of Reid-Hillview Airport. The Silicon Valley chapter of environmental justice organization Mothers Out Front invited Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez to its monthly meeting Wednesday for a presentation detailing the... The post Silicon Valley advocates of Reid-Hillview Airport closure face opposition appeared first on San José Spotlight.