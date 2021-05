Demand for rented homes in cities across the UK is rising after the coronavirus pandemic saw prices fall dramatically, a report claims.People are returning to urban centres in the hope of securing a good deal as Covid-19 restrictions ease, according to the property website Zoopla.Enquiries in inner London are up 7 per cent since Easter, while prices are at their lowest in years, researchers said. As a share of single-earner income, average rent now costs 42 per cent in the city, down from a high of 53 per cent at the end of 2016.The capital’s prices are still down 9.4...