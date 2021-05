CHESHIRE — It’s gracious and makes an impressive statement, but in no way is the colonial at 718 Cortland Circle imposing or stuffy. It’s a home built for living. Let’s begin with 3,400 square feet. When you’ve got that kind of space you know each of the 10 rooms will be well laid out with plenty of space for enjoyment and a touch of high quality. The front door is accented with a palladium window. The home also features hardwood flooring and built-ins in many of the rooms.