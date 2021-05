GRAMBLING, La. — Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) slowed Northwestern's high-scoring offense as it defeated the Red Raiders 45-13 in the NAIA championship game Monday night. Playing in the final for the first time since 1984, Northwestern was without NAIA player of the year Tyson Kooima, who injured his Achilles on his game-winning throw in the final seconds against Morningside in the semifinals. Kooima had amassed 4,424 yards of total offense in 12 games, but the Raiders were held to 231 yards Monday.