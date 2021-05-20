newsbreak-logo
You Can Watch The New ‘Conjuring’ Movie At The Actual Conjuring House

By Paul Wolfe
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's a hell of a movie night. The brave can watch the new Conjuring movie at the house that inspired the horror franchise. The new horror movie The Conjuring 3 – The Devil Made Me Do It will be released next month. The film is based on another legendary case investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren. A unique way to catch the film -- watch it at the house that started it all. The actual Conjuring House is located in Harrisville, Rhode Island. It was purchased by Mainers Cory and Jennifer Heinzen in 2019.

i95rocks.com
