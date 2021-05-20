You Can Watch The New ‘Conjuring’ Movie At The Actual Conjuring House
Here's a hell of a movie night. The brave can watch the new Conjuring movie at the house that inspired the horror franchise. The new horror movie The Conjuring 3 – The Devil Made Me Do It will be released next month. The film is based on another legendary case investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren. A unique way to catch the film -- watch it at the house that started it all. The actual Conjuring House is located in Harrisville, Rhode Island. It was purchased by Mainers Cory and Jennifer Heinzen in 2019.i95rocks.com