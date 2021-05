Whoopi Goldberg has been sitting at the discussion table of The View for more than a decade now, but is she ready to leave? After first joining the ABC talk show in 2007, her voice of logic and calm has earned her multiple Daytime Emmy Awards and even a win for Outstanding Talk Show Host alongside Joy Behar, former then-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Sherri Shepherd and Barbara Walters in 2009. Now, she moderates the "Hot Topics" with co-hosts Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro, and while she has seen more than just a few of her co-workers come and go throughout her 14-year tenure, Goldberg says she is there to stay.