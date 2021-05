The way America has handled the COVID-19 epidemic is a disgrace; no other country has this poor a hold on the situation. Out of all the countries in the world, none have had as many cases and deaths. Many people will still go into public spaces, despite many warnings to stay home, but still people will go out for frivolous reasons, such as going to the mall or a movie theater. The school district even sends young children to crowded schools despite safer alternatives. But what’s even worse than all of that is how some governments are trying to send everyone back to work, completely ending the quarantine response in all but name.