newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 21 hours ago
  • Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock increased by 36.74% to $4.95 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 2187.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock increased by 11.85% to $19.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 834.2K, which is 276.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $935.8 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock increased by 10.97% to $2.73. Trading volume for Code Chain New Continent's stock is 423.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 35.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.0 million.
  • Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) stock increased by 9.64% to $5.91. Trading volume for Charah Solns's stock is 163.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 95.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.8 million.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 9.38% to $3.38. As of 12:30 EST, SG Blocks's stock is trading at a volume of 406.3K, which is 66.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares rose 8.8% to $18.79. Trading volume for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's stock is 66.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 532.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.

Losers

  • Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) shares decreased by 10.36% to $13.89 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1K, which is 24.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock fell 10.12% to $20.26. Star Bulk Carriers's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 201.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares declined by 9.58% to $14.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 149.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $817.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) stock declined by 9.48% to $4.03. As of 12:30 EST, Diana Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 126.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.7 million.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock fell 9.01% to $45.75. As of 12:30 EST, Eagle Bulk Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 142.6K, which is 92.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $574.3 million.
  • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares fell 8.98% to $8.37. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 158.7K shares, making up 49.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.2 million.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intraday#Industrials#Stock Trading#Nasdaq Stock Market#Trading Volume#Nasdaq Inc#Clwt#Euro Tech Hldgs#Tgls#Chra#Sgbx#Sg Blocks#Spce#Wfcf#Sblk#Star Bulk Carriers#Triumph Group#Dsx#Egle#Eagle Bulk Shipping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksBenzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock increased by 8.52% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.6 million. Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares moved upwards by 6.49% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. CTS (NYSE:CTS) stock...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: BWX Technologies

On April 30, 2021, BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) declared a dividend payable on June 9, 2021 to its shareholders. BWX Technologies also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. BWX Technologies has an ex-dividend date planned for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.21. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.24% at current price levels.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

HUYA's Earnings: A Preview

On Tuesday, May 18, HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus...
Marketsetftrends.com

The Post-COVID Outlook for Chip Stocks, ETFs

Semiconductor stocks are spending considerable time in the limelight this year, thanks in part to global supply shortages. Nevertheless, assets like the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) can still be a pivotal part of technology-oriented portfolios, particularly as the global economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. FTXL hovers around...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Gladstone Commercial

On April 13, 2021, Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Gladstone Commercial also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Gladstone Commercial, which has a current dividend per share of $0.13, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 17, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.38% at current price levels.
Stocksetftrends.com

Why Do Investors Continue to Overlook Mid Cap Stocks?

Of the three major market capitalization segments, mid caps are far and away the best-performing group this year. That’s fantastic news for the Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEArca: BFOR). While BFOR is up 18.23% year-to-date, beating the large cap S&P 500 by nearly 700 basis points, mid caps are, as usual,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares increased by 15.7% to $1.4 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0 million shares, which is 15.83 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Fresh Del Monte Produce's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 5, 2021, Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) declared a dividend payable on June 11, 2021 to its shareholders. Fresh Del Monte Produce also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Fresh Del Monte Produce will be on May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.1. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.39% at current price levels.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,382 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 15.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $88,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksNBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: AT&T, Discovery, ViacomCBS, MicroStrategy & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. AT&T (T), Discovery (DISCA) – AT&T and Discovery announced a deal to combine Discovery with AT&T's WarnerMedia unit. The combination would be co-owned by current shareholders of both companies, and would create a new stronger streaming video challenger to the likes of Netflix (NFLX) and Walt Disney (DIS). AT&T jumped 4.9% in the premarket and Discovery shares surged 17%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, iBio Inc. (IBIO) stock surged by 2.04% to $1.50. IBIO stock closed the previous session at $1.47 losing 1.34%. The stock volume traded 7.51 million shares. In the past year up to date, IBIO stock surged by 23.53% however, the shares sunk by -8.70% in the past week. In the past three and six months, the IBIO stock shed -39.26% and -16.00%. Furthermore, iBio is currently valued in the market at $321.90 million and has 216.01 million outstanding shares.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/17/2021

It's going to be another relatively quiet week in terms of economic data. With that being said, this doesn't mean investors should expect to take a breather. Though there's not much on the docket, Thursday's initial and continuing jobs reports will be highly anticipated. Leading economic indicators are also due out, as well as the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) latest meeting minutes. Earnings season is winding down, but the slate is still packed, with Applied Materials (AMAT) Carnival (CCL) Cisco Systems (CSCO), Foot Locker (FL), Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), Target (TGT), TJMaxx (TJX), and Walmart (WMT) all set to report.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Plantronics (PLT) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Stock Down on Outlook

PLT - Free Report) reported healthy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, this Santa Cruz, CA-based headset maker’s share price fell 20.4% on May 14, closing the trading session at $29.44. Investors were disappointed because the...
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 17th

AOSL - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The 3 Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Reopening Economy

The U.S. equity market has been choppy in the first half of May 2021. After reaching a record high on May 7, the S&P 500 has taken a hit on fears related to increasing inflation and tightening monetary policy. However, this emotion-driven pullback offers the perfect entry point for retail...
StocksNBC Philadelphia

Top Wall Street Analysts Think These Stocks Have More Room to Run

With fears of inflation on the rise, investors are searching for strategies to pinpoint compelling opportunities. One such strategy is to look for stocks that appear underappreciated by the Street and have plenty of room to run. The following names meet the requirements and have the support of analysts with an impressive track record of success. TipRanks' analyst forecasting service attempts to identify the best-performing analysts on Wall Street. These are the analysts with the highest success rate and average return per rating, taking into account the number of ratings each analyst has published.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksinvesting.com

BOB Capital Markets Says Sell These 3 Stocks

Investing.com -- Brokerage firm BOB Capital Markets believes these three stocks are over-valued and investors should reduce their exposure to them. It has a sell recommendation on these stocks in its recent reports released this month. Apollo Tyres Ltd (NS: APLO ) Current price: Rs 209.7. Target price: Rs 140.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Coinbase Reports Strong Q1 Earnings After IPO; Shares Open 6% Higher

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) were up around 6% in early trading on Friday as the company reported its first-quarter results after being listed on NASDAQ last month. The cryptocurrency exchange platform company reported revenues of $1.8 billion versus $190.6 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting revenues of $1.8 billion.