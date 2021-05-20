12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

It's going to be another relatively quiet week in terms of economic data. With that being said, this doesn't mean investors should expect to take a breather. Though there's not much on the docket, Thursday's initial and continuing jobs reports will be highly anticipated. Leading economic indicators are also due out, as well as the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) latest meeting minutes. Earnings season is winding down, but the slate is still packed, with Applied Materials (AMAT) Carnival (CCL) Cisco Systems (CSCO), Foot Locker (FL), Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), Target (TGT), TJMaxx (TJX), and Walmart (WMT) all set to report.