12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

With fears of inflation on the rise, investors are searching for strategies to pinpoint compelling opportunities. One such strategy is to look for stocks that appear underappreciated by the Street and have plenty of room to run. The following names meet the requirements and have the support of analysts with an impressive track record of success. TipRanks' analyst forecasting service attempts to identify the best-performing analysts on Wall Street. These are the analysts with the highest success rate and average return per rating, taking into account the number of ratings each analyst has published.