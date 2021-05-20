newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

Police: 4 dead outside western Kentucky residence

Middletown Press
 21 hours ago

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (AP) — A fourth body has been found at a western Kentucky home where police were called for a shooting, authorities said. Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a home near Beaver Dam to find three victims outside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds, a statement from Kentucky State Police said. A detached structure near the home was ablaze and a body was found inside it Thursday morning, the statement said.

