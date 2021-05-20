Watch This Awesome Granny Rip Up Monza In a Porsche 911 GT3 RS
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is one of the purest driving machines available for purchase today. It embodies everything Porsche holds dear and is usually the reserve of experienced professionals and keen amateurs. Porsche recently launched the Porsche 911 GT3 as the "closest connection to 911 race cars of any GT3", but the hardcore RS version was recently spotted testing with a massive rear wing and should be launched sometime next year. While fans patiently wait for the new RS to arrive, some are still enjoying the current model. A case in point is this granny, who is not afraid of pushing her 991 GT3 RS around Monza Circuit at full speed.carbuzz.com