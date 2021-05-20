newsbreak-logo
Vista, CA

Vista’s Wave Waterpark to open in June

By Linda McIntosh
sandiegouniontribune.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVista’s Wave Waterpark is set to reopen summer weekends from June 19 through Sept. 6, with limits on capacity. The waterpark, run by the City of Vista for more than 25 years, was closed last summer because of the pandemic. Attractions include a floating river, slide tower, flow rider, rip tide slide, spray park and competition pool.

