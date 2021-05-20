‘Big Brother’ Alum’s Partner Dies Suddenly

Immediately after he was evicted from the Big Brother Canada 9 house, I had the chance to catch up with runner-up Breydon White to discuss what happened. I asked him if it was a mistake to keep Ty in the game. Breydon also revealed who he would have taken to the Final 2 if he had won the final part of the HOH. We discussed the finale itself and how it seemed like the jury wasn’t impressed with Ty’s game but ended up voting for him anyway. I grilled Breydon about Rohan’s vote specifically and why he thought Rohan decided to vote for Ty instead of him when Breydon’s was Rohan’s biggest advocate at one point. We also chatted about Tera’s decision to keep him instead of Kiefer when she won the F4 veto and how much of an impact that decision had on her game. Finally, I asked him who he would have evicted in a F3 that consisted of him, Ty and his BFF Austin.