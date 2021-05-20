newsbreak-logo
New Fortnite Wild Week Unvaults Fan-Favorite Item

By Eli Becht
Heavy.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething new that Epic has tried in Fortnite Season 6 is the addition of Wild Weeks, which is a wacky spin on the game. For example, the first week make fire items far more common and it caused players to take more damage from the flames. The extra damage stuck around, so it must’ve had enough positive feedback to keep that in the game.

