Piraeus Financial S A : Αnnouncement of Regulated Information
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (hereinafter "the Company") announces that, further to the notification of transaction received on 20.05.2021 and according to article 19 of the Regulation (EC) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16th April 2014 and law 3556/2007, Mr. Athanasios Vlachopoulos, father's name Fotios, General Manager of Piraeus Bank, sold on 17.05.2021 2,549 common shares of the Company for a total value of Euro 4,129.38.www.marketscreener.com