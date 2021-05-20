Police try to identify man fatally shot in East Oakland

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) Oakland police are trying to identify a man who was found shot to death in East Oakland on Thursday morning, East Bay Times reports.

The man was discovered in the 1300 block of 83rd Avenue after a ShotSpotter alert notified authorities of the shooting at approximately 7:09 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting marks the 53rd homicide to be recorded in Oakland in 2021.

There were only reported homicides in the city at this same time last year.

Investigators are currently searching witnesses and any surveillance footage in the area.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Information can be submitted by contacting the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.