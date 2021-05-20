newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Police try to identify man fatally shot in East Oakland

Posted by 
Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKZRz_0a5n3Ycs00
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) Oakland police are trying to identify a man who was found shot to death in East Oakland on Thursday morning, East Bay Times reports.

The man was discovered in the 1300 block of 83rd Avenue after a ShotSpotter alert notified authorities of the shooting at approximately 7:09 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting marks the 53rd homicide to be recorded in Oakland in 2021.

There were only reported homicides in the city at this same time last year.

Investigators are currently searching witnesses and any surveillance footage in the area.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Information can be submitted by contacting the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
971
Followers
319
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Oakland#Crime Stoppers#At Scene Of Shooting#City Police#Leading Man#Surveillance Footage#East Bay Times#Shotspotter#Investigators#Authorities#83rd Avenue#Calif#Scott Olson Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Oakland, CABayInsider

Two teens killed in Oakland marking more than 50 homicides this year

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two teenagers were killed Sunday in Oakland, marking the city’s 50th and 51st homicides of the year, authorities said. Police responded to reports of ShotSpotter activity near Highland Avenue and East 26th Street in the city’s Highland Terrace neighborhood just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, the...
Oakland, CASFGate

Two teens dead in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) — Police said a man has been detained in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens on Sunday evening in East Oakland. Officers responded about 6 p.m. to a shooting in the 2100 block of East 26th Street and found a 17-year-old boy on the ground. They tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Oakland logs 50th homicide of 2021

OAKLAND — A person was fatally shot Sunday in an East Oakland neighborhood in the city’s 50th homicide of the year, authorities said. At 5:53 p.m., police responded to reports of ShotSpotter activity near Highland Avenue and East 26th Street in the city’s Highland Terrace neighborhood. When officers arrived, they...
Oakland, CAMercury News

Shooting at Burger King in East Oakland wounds man

OAKLAND — Medics rushed a man into surgery after he was wounded in a shooting at a fast-foot restaurant in the commercial area of the Fruitvale district in East Oakland on Saturday, police said. The man’s condition was not available immediately, but police said he underwent surgery for a gunshot...
Oakland, CAwhtc.com

Two dead after shooting in East Oakland, California – NBC Bay Area

(Reuters) – Two male victims died from gunshot wounds on Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, California, NBC Bay Area reported https://bit.ly/3tTszks, citing Oakland Police. The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. local time on Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the...
Oakland, CANBC San Diego

Police Investigating After Elderly Man Attacked in Oakland

Oakland police are investigating the beating of an 80-year-old man, who they said was assaulted and robbed while on his way home. Pictures released Friday showed moments after Jose, the victim was attacked just two blocks from his west Oakland home. Jose's granddaughter, who wants to remain anonymous explained what...
Alameda, CAMercury News

Oakland deputy chief named new Alameda police chief

The city of Alameda’s next top cop — taking over a department currently facing heavy scrutiny for the in-custody death of a man last month — will be Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Nishant Joshi, who is well regarded both within the department and the community, the city announced Monday.
Oakland, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Two men charged in fatal shooting at Oakland motorhome

The Alameda County district attorney’s office has charged two men with murder in a fatal shooting that occurred last week when they robbed people in their motorhome in Oakland, authorities said Friday. John Regnold Harrison and Guillermo Antonio Lacayo, Jr. murdered Paul Taj Schrager when Schrager returned to his motorhome...
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Oakland man reported missing after canoe capsizes in Delta

A six-hour search Sunday failed to turn up a man who went missing after a canoe capsized on the Mokelumne River near Isleton. The search was to resume Monday morning. The capsizing occurred around noon Sunday on the Mokelumne near the Highway 12 bridge. The Coast Guard received a report that three men were in the water after the wake of a passing personal watercraft capsized their canoe.
Hayward, CAMercury News

Five teens arrested in Hayward attempted robbery

HAYWARD — Five boys ages 15 to 17 have been arrested in the attempted strong arm robbery Wednesday of a woman near Southland Mall, authorities said Friday. The suspects were arrested in a vehicle that had been carjacked in Oakland earlier in the day, authorities said. The robbery happened about...
Oakland, CAPosted by
Newsweek

Pregnant Asian Woman Spit On at Oakland Stoplight: 'I Had a Mini Meltdown'

A pregnant Asian woman says she was spit on by a stranger in what she believes was a racially motivated attack. The woman and her husband were sitting in their car at a red light near Broadway and 14th Street in downtown Oakland, California, this past Friday when they were approached by a stranger who then spat in the woman's face through the vehicle's window.