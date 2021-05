More than a year after the death of Dave Monaghan, a cookbook in his honor is now available. Since opening the Causeway Café in 1987, Monaghan and the restaurant became familiar fixtures on Wrightsville Beach. After he closed the restaurant to retire in 2018, he and his wife wanted to preserve its legacy and write down his well-loved recipes. Unfortunately, he died in April 2020 before they could finish the project.