Molly is a 3-year-old female chocolate lab mix. She is very people oriented, eager to please, sitting patiently at her kennel door waiting her turn to go for a walk. She has become a shelter and volunteer favorite because of her gentle personality. She was an owner surrender because they could not keep her on their property with an in-ground fence. Due to her prey drive for wild animals, including deer, she would be best suited for a yard with a privacy or other secure fence. Molly was in a home with children ages 4 to 12 as well as another dog but has not been around cats. Molly has been spayed and is current on her vaccinations.