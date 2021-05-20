Namina Forna’s Feminist Fantasy Novel "The Gilded Ones" Shines A Spotlight On Femme Oppression
The Gilded Ones is a debut YA novel by New York Times bestselling epic fantasy author Namina Forna that released earlier this year. Filled with pulse-pounding action, female heroes, brilliant worldbuilding, and feminism at its forefront, The Gilded Ones has continued to both excite and intrigue readers. We had the opportunity to chat with Namina and discuss her novel in depth, including how her life experiences shaped this novel and her long journey to publication.www.buzzfeednews.com