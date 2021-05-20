Namina Forna’s Feminist Fantasy Novel "The Gilded Ones" Shines A Spotlight On Femme Oppression

Here at The Everygirl, reading is one of our favorite relaxing hobbies to do at home (or really anywhere). It’s the perfect way to wind down after a long workday or spend a lazy weekend morning. When it comes to what we read, we’re always looking to diversify our options and support new voices, so we’re turning to Asian American authors for our next favorite book. Whether you’re looking for an easy read that satisfies your feelings of wanderlust, heartfelt memoirs that shed light on experiences different from your own, on-the-nose science fiction, or anything in between, these books by Asian American authors should be at the top of your list.