Chances are your TV, if it’s a flatscreen, won’t have audio that matches the sound from your hi-fi. Which is where a soundbar comes in. A flatscreen looks great because it’s so thin, but that’s also exactly what prevents it from sounding as meaty and powerful as a regular speaker.So, a wide speaker like a soundbar can spread the audio wider, and make it sound strong because of multiple woofers and tweeters inside, angled to the best effect.Some soundbars are even designed with features such as Dolby Atmos which bounce some of the audio off the ceiling, giving a more...