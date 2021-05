A man reported May 7 that he had spotted his stolen vehicle in the area and knew the man who was driving it. Officers stopped the vehicle on Bluestone Road, where the driver and passenger both exited and fled. They were not located. The owner said the vehicle was stolen in a carjacking in Cleveland when he was lured back into South Euclid while posing as a marijuana buyer. Cleveland police were updated on the matter and will be handing all charges.