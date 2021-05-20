U.S. Jobless Claims Down 34K to 444K in May 15 Week -- 2nd Update

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US decreased by 34,000. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 91.00. There were 473,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending May 8, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 490,000 and followed the previous print of 507,000 (revised from 498,000).