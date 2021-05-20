U.S. Jobless Claims Down 34K to 444K in May 15 Week -- 2nd Update
Initial unemployment claims through regular state programs dropped to 444,000 last week, marking a new low level since the pandemic hit in mid-March 2020. The number of people receiving benefits through state and pandemic-related pandemic programs also declined at the beginning of May to 16 million people from 16.9 million in late April, the Labor Department said Thursday. That includes benefits through one of several programs, including regular state aid and federal emergency programs put in place in response to the pandemic.www.marketscreener.com