Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Section 32 Purchase of Frozen and Canned Apricot Products

marketscreener.com
 20 hours ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced plans to purchase Frozen and Canned Apricots Products for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs. Purchases will be made under the authority of Section 32 of the Act of August 24, 1935, with the purpose to encourage the continued domestic consumption of these products by diverting them from the normal channels of trade and commerce.<_o3a_p>

www.marketscreener.com
