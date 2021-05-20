newsbreak-logo
Missiles have been launched ‘by both sides’ in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – let’s take a closer look at that

By Mark Steel
The Independent
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe important point to remember if you want to understand what’s happening in Gaza is, as most reports say, “missiles have been launched by both sides”. That’s the problem, both sides are as bad as each other with their missile-launching. It’s true that one side has missiles that are part...

Middle EastPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Israel Under Attack: 2 killed in Israel after rockets hit homes, 2 Palestinian terrorist commanders killed in IDF strikes

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in Gaza have fired hundreds of rockets in the last day at Israeli civilians and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have responded by targeting 130 terrorist posts and killing more than 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza. The IDF strikes included the killing of the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s rocket unit, Samah Abed al-Mamluk and the head of Hamas anti-tank missile unit, Iyad Fathi Faik Sharir.
Middle EastWashington Post

How a Jerusalem neighborhood reignited the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

JERUSALEM — Israelis and Palestinians are bracing for an escalation in violence not seen here in years, as an incendiary land dispute is waged both in the Israeli Supreme Court and on the streets of an East Jerusalem neighborhood. The feud unfurling in the mostly Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah,...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Israel Launches Missile Attack in NW Syria, Killing One

For the first time in two weeks, Israel has attacked Syria, with a flurry of missile fire raining down on northwestern Syria’s towns of Haffeh and Masyaf. The towns are just east of Latakia port. Syrian state media reported that one person was killed and at least six others wounded....
Middle Eastgzeromedia.com

Netanyahu and Hamas both won, Israelis and Palestinians lost

Hi, everybody. Ian Bremmer here. And I thought I'd talk a little bit today about the latest in Israel, Palestine. It's obviously been driving headlines all week. And of course, on social media, there's no topic that we all get along and agree with each other more than Israel, Palestine. It's an easy one to take on. Yeah, I know I'm completely full of crap on that. But I thought I would give you some sense of what I think is actually happening where we're going. So first point, massive fight, big conflict between Hamas in Gaza and the Israeli defense forces. Not only that, but also more violence and a lot of violence breaking out between Israeli Arabs and Israeli Jews. Extremists on both sides taking to the streets and fairly indiscriminate violence, in this case, worst since 2014.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Israel conducts airstrikes into Gaza as fighting nears all-out war

Israeli artillery in action as the escalation continues between Israeli army and Hamas at the Gaza border on Wednesday.Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE Israeli forces conducted waves of airstrikes into Gaza overnight and into Wednesday morning, targeting key Hamas figures and resources as the fighting between the two sides edged closer to all-out war.
PoliticsVanity Fair

Andrew Yang’s Foray Into the Israeli–Palestinian Conflict Seems to Have Gone Awry

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang attempted to play cleanup on Wednesday after supporting Israeli strikes against Palestinians in a statement widely praised by conservatives––namely, Trump’s former anti-immigration czar Stephen Miller, Donald Trump Jr., and Senator Ted Cruz—and condemned by New York progressives. Yang responded to Israel’s deadly attacks against Palestinians by tweeting, “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.” The remark spurred criticism of the mayoral front-runner for not recognizing civilian casualties on the Palestinian side, including the scores of Gaza residents who have been killed, wounded, and displaced following the Israeli airstrikes that have leveled multiple residential apartment buildings. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Palestinian death toll had reached 65, including 16 children, while six people had been killed in Israel, among them five Israelis, including one child, and one Indian worker, according to Reuters.
ProtestsYNET News

Lebanese protesters storm Israeli border; IDF fires warning shots

Dozens of Lebanese demonstrators set fire to the Israeli border fence near the country's northernmost town of Metula on Friday, and some of them cut the fence and broke into the Israeli side, prompting IDF tanks stationed in the area to fire several warning shots, chasing protesters back into to Lebanese territory.
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Gaza’s terror factions place Iron Dome under new test

Gaza’s terror factions have fired heavy, intensive barrages at central and southern Israel these past few days, placing the advanced Iron Dome air-defense system under its latest test. Rafael, Iron Dome’s makers, teaming up with the Israel Defense Forces, has worked hard in recent years to enhance the revolutionary system,...
MilitaryPosted by
TheWrap

Israeli Media Says Military Planted False Story About Gaza Invasion

The Israeli military retracted statements on Friday that its troops had entered the Gaza Strip, but Israeli news outlets reported the initial incorrect announcement was done to purposely deceive Hamas fighters. Early Friday morning, the Israeli military issued an apocalyptic statement to the international media, saying that an Israeli ground...
Militarymiamiheatnation.com

Israel attacked Gaza with ground forces, escalating the conflict.

Israel sent its military into Gaza early Friday, a major escalation of violence between Palestinians firing rockets into Israel and Israeli forces carrying out airstrikes in Gaza. It was not immediately clear if the Israeli incursion was a limited bid to destroy rocket bases or kill leaders of Hamas, the...
MilitaryWashington Post

Israel told the media it had ground forces in Gaza. Then it changed the story.

Israeli military officials told the media early Friday morning that ground troops had entered the Gaza Strip, in what would have been a major escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants. About an hour later, Israeli officials walked back their statement. No ground incursion was in fact...
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

Israeli and Palestinian Lives Come Before Land | Opinion

"We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence," tweeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday. Ocasio-Cortez thus joined Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who had spent the previous few days firing off tweets about her Palestinian identity and her loyalty to the Palestinian people. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) added his voice, asserting, "The United States must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank."
MilitaryBreaking Defense

Israeli Multi Domain War Gets First Test In Gaza

TEL AVIV: For the first time, the Israeli Defense Force is using multi-domain operations in the strike against Hamas in Gaza. The air, infantry, armor, artillery and naval forces are finding, fixing and destroying targets in Gaza according to “who has the best shot,” an Israeli defense source here says.
Middle EastINFORUM

Israel-Gaza conflict rages on, diplomacy yet to gain traction

GAZA/JERUSALEM, May 15 (Reuters) - Israel pummeled Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants launched rockets at Tel Aviv and other cities on Saturday, with no sign yet of an end to their worst escalation since 2014. A 12-story Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Israel news – live: Rockets fired from Syria as pro-Palestinian protesters storm border from Lebanon

Rockets were fired at Israel from Syria, defence officials in Tel Aviv said on Friday evening as “dozens” of people from Lebanon stormed across the country’s southern border.The Israel Defence Forces said three rockets were fired from Syria, with one landing within the borders of Israel’s northeastern neighbour.Meanwhile, footage broadcast live on social media platforms showed crowds of people in Lebanon making their way to the Israel border waving Palestinian flags. The Israeli army confirmed the incident, asserting that its tanks had fired warning shots towards a number of “rioters” who had crossed into Israeli territory. The border crossing unfolded...