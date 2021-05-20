Missiles have been launched ‘by both sides’ in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – let’s take a closer look at that

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang attempted to play cleanup on Wednesday after supporting Israeli strikes against Palestinians in a statement widely praised by conservatives––namely, Trump’s former anti-immigration czar Stephen Miller, Donald Trump Jr., and Senator Ted Cruz—and condemned by New York progressives. Yang responded to Israel’s deadly attacks against Palestinians by tweeting, “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.” The remark spurred criticism of the mayoral front-runner for not recognizing civilian casualties on the Palestinian side, including the scores of Gaza residents who have been killed, wounded, and displaced following the Israeli airstrikes that have leveled multiple residential apartment buildings. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Palestinian death toll had reached 65, including 16 children, while six people had been killed in Israel, among them five Israelis, including one child, and one Indian worker, according to Reuters.