SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles sealed their spot in the Class 2A State Title game after blasting Mangham 9-5 in the semifinals on Wednesday, May 12. “We are on cloud nine,” head coach Jeff Smith said. “Mangham came out early and got after us, and when I got on our guys in the dugout and told them ‘we have to fight pitch after pitch,’ they did and I was proud of their resilience.”