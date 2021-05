"We all feel alone in different ways. In feeling alone, we are somehow all together." Amazon reveals the trailer for its star-studded anthology limited series Solos ahead of its May 21 premiere on Prime Video. The seven-episode series from creator David Weil (Amazon original series Hunters) "explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human," per the official description. In these character-driven stories, each character "will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they'll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience."