Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Talk About Their Bond in Sweet SUPERNATURAL Clip

There's nothing like a kiss between Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Geri (Odette Annable) to complicate things heading into this week's episode of The CW's Walker. But just in case that wasn't complicating things enough from an emotional standpoint, a returning Hoyt (Matt Barr) is there to further mix things up. It doesn't help when Cordell's own mother Abeline (Molly Hagan) is one of those excited to see him back. "When you're raising your own children there's you in them, so chances are you're passing on your buttons to them. But Hoyt's from somebody else," Hagan explained to EW. "If Hoyt acts out, I know that's not a reflection on me. If Cordell does something, that's a reflection on me." On top of that, Hoyt's a kid who liked spending time with his "mom"- with Hagen adding, "[Hoyt] wants to hang out with me! I don't see Liam or Cordell doing that!" Now here's your look at the preview images for this week's episode: