Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Talk About Their Bond in Sweet SUPERNATURAL Clip

By Amy Ratcliffe
nerdist.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve come a long way with the Winchesters and Supernatural—to the tune of 15 seasons of adventures. The long-running drama took its bow in 2020, but now we get an encore in the form of a complete series home release. Because Supernatural: The Complete Series collection is nearly here. This massive set not only features all 327 episodes of the series, but also hours and hours of bonus features and a 68 page collectible book. If you’ve been missing the Winchester brothers, that’s enough content to keep you occupied for most of the summer. And hey, it’s way safer than hunting demons.

