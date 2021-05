If you’ve ever wanted to use Dungeons & Dragons to battle what looks like a demonic manatee, Monster Hunts Weekly #15 is perfect for you. The Proboskine is the weekly monster that players can hunt and it looks just as I’ve described. Coming from Vall Syrene, Magic Goblin, and Quadrio, this monster seems great for a low-level adventure, possibly even in a setting like Ghosts of Saltmarsh that’s more naval in nature. Of course, in the supplement you also get tools for harvesting materials from the Proboskine and crafting things like armor. As always, there’s also a little adventure you can use to lead your party to face-off against the creature.