newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Who Is David Harbour in the Black Widow Movie? Red Guardian Explained

By Kelly Knox
IGN
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Natasha Romanoff herself, we don’t know much about the upcoming Black Widow movie other than a few carefully disclosed secrets and what we can discern from the trailers and clips that Marvel has released. We do know the story takes place shortly after Captain America: Civil War, opening the way for cameos for the original Avengers. Some of the classic characters from Black Widow’s long comic book history will also appear in the film, including Red Guardian, played by David Harbour (Stranger Things).

www.ign.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
David Harbour
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Roy Thomas
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Film Star#Movie Stars#Death Star#Avengers#Is Red Guardian#Origin Red Guardian#The Red Guardian#Kgb#Ign#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Starwars Com#Winter Guard#Classic Characters#Comic Book#A K A Alexi Shostakov#Ross#Soviet Union#Berlin#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Florence Pugh to star in 'The Wonder'

April 29 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh will star in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue's thriller The Wonder. The novel, set in the Irish Midlands in 1859, follows English nurse Lib Wright as she goes to a village to observe what some are calling a miracle-- an 11-year-old girl who has survived without food for months. A journalist has come over to cover the story and two strangers are pitted against each other in this psychological thriller.
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

Samuel L. Jackson Reportedly Returning For Another MCU Movie

A lot of industry insiders and analysts balked at the news that Samuel L. Jackson had signed an unprecedented nine-picture contract with Marvel Studios to appear all across the length and breadth of the franchise as Nick Fury, especially when the superhero series was only one movie old and his involvement in Iron Man consisted solely of a fan-baiting cameo after the credits.
TV & VideosNME

Florence Pugh to star in Netflix’s new psychological thriller ‘The Wonder’

Florence Pugh has been selected to star in Netflix’s new psychological thriller The Wonder, based on the book of the same name by Emma Donoghue. As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Pugh will play the lead role of Lib Wright, an English nurse who, in 1859, travels to a small Irish village where she witnesses an 11-year-old girl live for months without food.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

Florence Pugh Lands Lead Role In ‘The Wonder’ Movie Adaptation

Florence Pugh is starring in the movie version of Emma Donoghue’s “The Wonder”. The actress is portraying a nurse tasked to observe a bizarre case involving an 11-year-old girl in a tiny village. Pugh is also preparing for the release of her other project with Marvel, “Black Widow,” this July.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Is Black Widow in Loki Series on Disney Plus Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. If we learned anything from Marvel throughout the years, it is that everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is connected to each other. Talking about the interconnection between one show to another, in the recent trailers of Loki, in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, many are convinced that Black Widow will be appearing in the canon series with snippets of what seems to be her in a purplish planet.
TV & Videosrexweyler.com

David Harbour Responds To Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer

Harbour references Wizard of Oz in a cryptic response to Stranger Things season 4 trailer, hinting at the importance of Rainbow Room in Eleven’s past. David Harbour has fans puzzled after his cryptic Instagram response to the Stranger Things season 4 trailer. Stranger Things first hit Netflix in 2016 and instantly became a hit for its homage to ’80s science fiction and horror. Fans have been anxiously awaiting season 4, especially considering it has been almost 2 years since season 3 dropped. Unfortunately, the pandemic has hindered progress of the newest season, with star, Finn Wolfhard, announcing season 4 may be delayed until 2022. Despite the delay, the release of season 4’s trailer on May 6th is keeping the anticipation steady.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Actor Says That Russia Likely Wants Their Own Avengers

Black Widow has been delayed ever since the pandemic caused a global shutdown. The movie is now going to the theaters and Disney+ this summer. This will give the fans to see the origin of Scarlet Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow. The movie will also introduce a variety of her supporting characters. This includes the Red Guardian, played by David Harbour, who is a member of Russia’s Winter Guard.
MoviesIGN

Venom 2 Villain Carnage Explained: Who Is Woody Harrelson's Character?

The first trailer for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, and guess what? It features Carnage! But who exactly is the very red, very scary symbiote bad guy?. It all started with Spider-Man's black alien costume in the comics, which betrayed him and wound up in the hands of his bitter rival Eddie Brock -- who became Venom. But it also spawned an even meaner and deadlier nemesis in the form of Carnage. This bloodthirsty sadist has racked up quite a body count over the years, and even the Avengers have been hard-pressed to bring him to justice.
Moviesfiz-x.com

New Character Posters For Marvel’s BLACK WIDOW

Marvel has released a new series of character posters for Black Widow and they feature Scarlett Johansson as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and the villain, Taskmaster. We still don’t know who is playing the villain.