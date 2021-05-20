Who Is David Harbour in the Black Widow Movie? Red Guardian Explained
Like Natasha Romanoff herself, we don’t know much about the upcoming Black Widow movie other than a few carefully disclosed secrets and what we can discern from the trailers and clips that Marvel has released. We do know the story takes place shortly after Captain America: Civil War, opening the way for cameos for the original Avengers. Some of the classic characters from Black Widow’s long comic book history will also appear in the film, including Red Guardian, played by David Harbour (Stranger Things).www.ign.com