FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2021 hurricane season outlook

By Jamie Arnold
WMBF
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released the hurricane season forecast for the 2021 hurricane season. The seasonal forecast calls for another above average hurricane season in terms of the total number of storms. The forecast calls for 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and...

www.wmbfnews.com
Myrtle Beach, SCwpde.com

Myrtle Beach is a top destination for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — After a year with hardly any traveling, Americans are eager to hit the road and go out of town for Memorial Day weekend, especially to Myrtle Beach. According to AAA, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more between May...
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Beautiful & warmer weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool morning for this time of year as you begin your Friday but temperatures will rebound nicely throughout the day. Abundant sunshine will return today with a gradual warming trend starting to take place into the weekend. No matter what you have planned today, the forecast looks great. The wind has finally calmed down and even the beach should be okay for this afternoon as highs reach the low-mid 70s today. Once again, comfortable and sunny!
Myrtle Beach, SCmyhorrynews.com

Rain to dissipate, sunshine to return for final weekend of Spring Rally

Expected rain into Thursday is forecast to clear up before the weekend as the Myrtle Beach Spring Rally is underway. The National Weather Service in Wilmington predicts rain chances will decrease significantly over the next 48 hours and that 90% chance of rain expected Wednesday will decrease to 20 percent by Thursday night, making way for mostly sunny skies all weekend long.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate risk of rip currents Friday.