newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Russell Okung react to crypto crash

By Dan Mennella
Posted by 
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 20 hours ago

The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback resorted to a simple GIF to sum up his feelings about the situation, while crypto proponent Russell Okung doubled down.

www.audacy.com
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
233
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Sharp
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrencies#Cryptocurrency#American Football#Brooklyn Nets#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Carolina Panthers#Chinese#Crash#Digital Currencies#Digital Currency#Dip#Percentage#Steep Declines#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Crypto
News Break
NFL
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLWashington Post

The 2021 NFL schedule is out. Check out this year’s must-see games.

The NFL released its full 2021 schedule Wednesday night. It’s the first 17-game regular season in league history, and NFL leaders intend for it to represent a return to normalcy after last season’s schedule sometimes proved to be more of a suggestion than a firm commitment. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Patrick Mahomes shares thoughts on Broncos withholding Ja’Wuan James’ salary

Broncos tackle Ja’Wuan James made headlines earlier this week when he suffered a torn Achilles'—an injury that will assuredly sideline him for the upcoming 2021 season—while working out at home. Because James’ injury occurred off premises rather than at a team facility, the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, are no longer obligated to pay his $10-million salary. Though this rule was collectively bargained and written into James’ contract, it seems unfair that a technicality could cost him $10 million.
NFLgiants.com

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes on Giants' MNF slate

The 2021 NFL schedule is out, and the Giants will be playing three games under the national spotlight. Week 2 at Washington Football Team (Thursday Night Football) Washington's 2020 record: 7-9, NFC East first place. Series Record: Regular season: Giants lead, 104-68-4; Postseason: Tied, 1-1 The Giants last year swept...
NFLnbcboston.com

Patriots-Bucs One of Biggest Games on NFL 2021 Full Schedule

Patriots-Bucs one of biggest games on NFL 2021 full schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady...
NFLPosted by
Mix 93.1

Patrick Mahomes to Get Back Right Guard for On Field Protection

If there was one thing that was proven as a kink in the chain for the very powerful Kansas City Chiefs offense during Super Bowl LV, it was the offensive line. That lead to Patrick Mahomes running for 500 and something yards just to escape the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Luckily for our East Texas NFL superstar, he will be getting back one of his best offensive linemen after he took some time off to help during the pandemic.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes wants Tyreek Hill to try out for Olympics

After DK Metcalf ran in the 100 meters on Sunday, could we see Tyreek Hill lace up his racing shoes and try to put on a show as well?. When Kansas City Chiefs standout Tyreek Hill is on the field, you might blink and then open up your eyes to see him 30 yards past a defender. Seriously, this guy has out-of-this-world speed, and he dazzles whenever he’s on the gridiron.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Top 10 QB matchups of the 2021 NFL season

With the 2021 NFL schedule having been released, there are many intriguing matchups to anticipate. The schedule is full of enticing quarterback matchups that will be battles between the leagues best. There are still many months to go before we kick off the season but fans can start getting excited for these games now.
NFLChicago Sun-Times

What Bears coaches want to see from Justin Fields in his first practice

When quarterback Justin Fields walks onto the practice field Friday at Halas Hall, he’ll be taking the first step toward what the Bears hope is a transcendent NFL career. His coaches, though, will be watching the basics during all three days of the Bears’ rookie minicamp. “Show the other 10...
NFLmetrovoicenews.com

2021 KC Chiefs schedule features a tough opening stretch

The Kansas City Chiefs 2021 schedule was released Wednesday evening, and there were a number of interesting things to take away from the schedule. Four of Kansas City’s first five games include the Cleveland Browns (Week 1), the Baltimore Ravens (Week 2), the L.A. Chargers (Week 3), and the Buffalo Bills (Week 5). The Chiefs will have their hands full early on, but Kansas City also catches a break by playing these teams before they find a rhythm. During the last two seasons, Cleveland has lost its opening game of the year by blowouts. In 2019, the Titans ran over the Browns 43-13, and in 2020, Baltimore dominated Cleveland in a 38-6 win.
NFLtwinspires.com

The top 10 NFL games to circle on your calendar for 2021

The NFL released its full schedule for the upcoming 2021 season on Wednesday, and granted fans a collection of mouthwatering matchups to eagerly anticipate. After playing the second-easiest schedule last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the most difficult test in 2021. On the flip side, the reigning Super Bowl champions,...
NFLthefootballgirl.com

NFL Schedule Release: The Most Intriguing Game For Every Week

The NFL schedule release has to be the silliest “event” in sports. We’ve known opponents for months. We’ve known the home teams. We’ve known the Super Bowl Champion Bucs are playing in the season kickoff, and we’ve known the Lions and Cowboys are playing on Thanksgiving. Literally the only mystery was when most teams are slated to play and who would win the coveted title of most prime-time games.
NFLmidkansasonline.com

Breaking down Chiefs’ 2021 season

The NFL hasn’t made it easy for the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs to get off to a hot start. The much-ballyhooed schedule release was made Wednesday and the Chiefs play three potential Super Bowl contenders in their first five games. Remember, the NFL – I think against its better...
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

Predicting Every Game on the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 Schedule

After a day filled with rumors, leaks and waiting around, the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021-22 schedule has finally been released in full. The AFC champs' slate of 17 games features marquee matchups with teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers. In...