newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Cuomo announces $5m lottery for New Yorkers who get vaccinated next week

By Danielle Zoellner
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6deN_0a5myd1Q00

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a $5m lottery for residents to encourage them to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

The new programme, entitled Vax & Scratch, will only apply to unvaccinated New Yorkers who receive either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first shot of Pfizer’s vaccine next week.

There are 10 vaccination sites participating in the new programme, and it involves residents 18 years and older receiving a scratch-off lottery ticket after they get their first vaccination at one of the available locations.

The grand prize is $5m, but participating residents can also win other monetary sums ranging from $20 to $50,000.

“The chances of winning something in this programme are one in nine,” Mr Cuomo said on Thursday when announcing the initiative.

Offering scratch-off lottery tickets to residents comes as state and health officials across the United States work to convince those who have yet to receive a Covid-19 vaccine to do so.

New York ranks high compared to other states in the US for the percentage of its population fully vaccinated with a Covid-19 vaccine. To date, more than 8.4 million residents, or 43.44 per cent, were fully vaccinated against the novel virus – placing New York 10th among all states and localities.

Yet the state government was still working on innovative ways to attract unvaccinated residents to receive a vaccine.

It has already teamed up with the New York Yankees and New York Mets to offer vaccine shots right at the baseball stadiums. Participants who receive a vaccine at the stadium will then get a free ticket to a game.

Now, unvaccinated residents will have an opportunity to receive a scratch-off ticket next week if they get the vaccine.

New York is not the only state to introduce a vaccination lottery incentive for residents.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on 12 May the state’s $5m “Vax-a-Million” lottery that can be applied for residents aged 18 years and older.

Five vaccinated residents will receive a $1m prize for getting a Covid-19 vaccine, with the state announcing one winner per week starting on 26 May.

Already the programme has been shown to be beneficial in convincing residents to get vaccinated. In the one week after the promotion was announced, more than 113,000 residents received their first dose, the Ohio’s Health Department revealed on Wednesday.

This was a jump of 53 per cent from past week-to-week data.

Stores and restaurants across the US have also offered free food, drinks, and discounts for people who provide proof of vaccination.

In total, 159 million Americans, or 47.9 per cent, have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 125 million Americans, or 37.8 per cent were fully vaccinated against the novel virus, according to data released by the CDC.

The Independent

The Independent

129K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Mets#Health Officials#New Yorkers#Vax Scratch#Johnson Johnson#The New York Yankees#Health Department#Americans#Cdc#Mr Cuomo#Unvaccinated Residents#Vaccination#Vaccine Shots#Governor#Population#Discounts#United States#Free Food#Convincing Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Vaccines
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Hill

Bernie Sanders pivots on requiring students to get vaccinated

When touring Vermont public schools this week, Bernie Sanders was asked about mandating vaccines for kids. The junior United States senator from Vermont said it isn’t his job to make the decision. Pfizer is currently working on getting FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children. While touring recently reopened...
Public HealthWRGB

Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state's COVID-19 progess

Albany, WRGB — In a media release, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an update on the New York State's pandemic progress. Cuomo says the statewide , 7-day average positivity rate has dropped below 1.5 percent, the lowest since October 28th. He reports hospitalizations dropped to 2,178, the lowest since November 16th. They are down 551 over the past week.
Public Healthtownofcortlandt.com

Governor Cuomo Announces Eight New Pop-Up Vaccination Sites at MTA Stations

ICYMI: Governor Cuomo Announces Eight New Pop-Up Vaccination Sites at MTA Stations. Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal, East 180th Street, 179th Street, Coney Island, Broadway Junction, Hempstead and Ossining Locations Open from May 12 to May 16. MTA to Provide A Free Seven-Day MetroCard or Free LIRR/Metro-North Round Trip Ticket...
HealthWNYT

Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on vaccine progress

Over a million doses adiminstered in the last seven days, with over 149,000 doses givien in the last 24-hours. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. 149,543 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 21 allocation of 1,008,050 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.
HomelessMarietta Daily Journal

Cuomo says vaccinated New Yorkers can go mask-free, adopts CDC guidance

Fully vaccinated New Yorkers can ditch their masks in most circumstances starting Wednesday as the Empire State adopts guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seismic shift will come the same day that a majority of COVID-19 capacity limits are scrapped and New York takes a...
PoliticsMiami Herald

Pandemic book deal will pay Cuomo over $5 million; tax records show he made $3.6 million in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make more than $5 million for his controversial pandemic-themed book on leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. The embattled governor was paid $3.1 million as part of his book deal in 2020 and donated $500,000 of his earnings to the United Way and vaccination efforts, his office said. He paid $1.5 million in taxes and incurred $117,000 in expenses, according to federal tax filings made public Monday.
Public Healthwpta21.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had declined for...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York to let vac­ci­nated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said, speaking...
Politicscortlandvoice.com

Governor Cuomo Signs Eviction Moratorium Extension

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed an extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 and the COVID-19 Emergency Protect Our Small Businesses Act. The legislation (S.6362-A/A.7175-A) extends protections prohibiting residential and commercial evictions, foreclosure proceedings, credit discrimination and negative credit reporting related to the COVID-19 pandemic until August 31, 2021. The legislation adds to New York State’s efforts to protect tenants and homeowners from the economic hardship incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic at a critical time in the pandemic’s trajectory as the State begins to lift restrictions on public gatherings and businesses.
Buffalo, NYcnycentral.com

Cuomo calls on regional transit authorities to help vaccinate New Yorkers against COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling on regional transit authorities across the state to help get New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19. During a news conference in Buffalo on Wednesday morning, Cuomo announced that the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) will host Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics at five of its hubs in Western New York. Commuters can get a vaccine on their way to the bus or train, and they'll receive a free seven-day NFTA pass after getting the shot.
Public Healthuticaphoenix.net

Governor Cuomo releases today’s Covid-19 vaccination updates

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. 162,592 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. “We are continuing to make steady progress...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

New York to drive vaccinations with free subway rides

New Yorkers will receive free train rides if they get vaccinated against Covid-19 in subway stations, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday as part of a move to speed up immunizations. Big Apple residents will be able to get a shot of the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine in one of six stations that have been selected for a pilot program to run from Wednesday to Sunday. As a bonus, they will also be entitled to receive a one-week pass in the metro, or a return trip on suburban train lines. "We try a lot of creative ideas because we have to increase the vaccination rate," said Cuomo, adding that if the pilot is a success it will be rolled out further.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Ohio governor offers chance at $1 million prize to get vaccinated

As U.S. political leaders grow increasingly desperate to persuade Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday topped offers of baseball tickets and beer with a $1 million prize drawing. DeWine, a Republican, said five Ohio residents would win the money in once-a-week drawings for adults...