Linn County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

weather.gov
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 11:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.6 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 35.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. The river will remain above flood stage through at least Tuesday next week. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 26.6 Thu 11am 27.0 32.4 35.5

alerts.weather.gov
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Linn A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.