The earliest evidence of quilt-making, discovered in a 5,000-year-old Egyptian temple, shows that humans have been stitching material together for clothing, bedding, wall hangings, table cloths, and other uses since the dawn of civilization. The art of quilt patterns is seen throughout Missouri. You’ll find it on barns as a way to honor a family member. Maybe you have been handed down an heirloom of your grandmother’s hand-made quilt. Or, perhaps, you are a quilter, who created a beautiful quilt that was raffled off as a fundraiser for your church. The art of quilt-making is very much a patchwork of who we are and the talents we share. It is part of Missouri’s culture, fashion, and tradition.