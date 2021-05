Rocket Lake officially launched recently, and as always, it’s time for an Xtreme OverClocker’s (XOCer) perspective. I am privileged to have had early access and have been overclocking Rocket Lake for a couple of months now and there have been some interesting changes just this month alone. I’ve learned quite a few important bits about overclocking with Rocket Lake, and managed to get to 7.14 GHz on all eight cores with hyperthreading active. I also set a world record during the G.Skill Tweakers Contest Extreme on hwbot.org in the PYPrime 2.0 benchmark. I’ll share a few of my tips below.