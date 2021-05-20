newsbreak-logo
Watch Intel's Rocket Lake CPU Burn Up Before Dying

By Zhiye Liu
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever wonder how long Intel's 11th Generation Rocket Lake processor can survive without a CPU cooler? Well, famous chip photographer Fritzchens Fritz has killed a Core i5-11400 for the sake of science. The Core i5-11400, which is the current budget CPU king, arrives wielding six Cypress Cove cores clocked at...

