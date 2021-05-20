newsbreak-logo
Does Phil Collins have a massive collection of fake Alamo artifacts?

By Abigail Rosenthal
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aging Texas landmark has been the subject of a revitalization project for years, and some pieces might be falling into place. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vowed to raise up to $300 million for the project, part of which would go toward housing the collection of British rock star Phil Collins.

