Pharmaceuticals

Study Shows How Recreational Cannabis Legalization May Change Illegal Drug Markets

Insurance Journal
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published in the scientific journal Addiction provides evidence of the association between recreational cannabis laws in U.S. states and responses in the illegal markets for cannabis, heroin and other drugs. The study found that the implementation of recreational cannabis laws was associated with a decrease illicit cannabis prices,...

#Illegal Drugs#Illicit Drugs#Cannabis Legalization#Recreational Drugs#Drug Laws#Drug Prices#Weill Cornell Medicine#Price Of Weed#Topics Cannabis Drugs#Heroin Potency#Heroin Prices#Law Enforcement Seizures#Addiction#U S States#Implementation Data#Markets
